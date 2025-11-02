Hryckowian scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The goal was Hryckowian's first in 16 NHL appearances. The 24-year-old even drew the high-sticking double-minor that allowed him to score his first career goal. He's added nine shots on net, 17 hits, four blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-4 rating over 11 outings this season. Hryckowian is likely to remain in a bottom-six role until the Stars get some forwards back from injuries, namely Roope Hintz (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body) and Jamie Benn (upper body).