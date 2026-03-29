Hryckowian scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Hryckowian found the back of the net for the second time in his last four games to put the first tally on the board for the Stars on Saturday. Overall, the 25-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 26 points , 73 shots on net, 108 hits and 35 blocked shots across 72 games this season. Hryckowian has grinded his entire hockey career to reach this point after going undrafted during his years of eligibility, and his strong all-around numbers reflect his work-hard story. Since Mar. 6, he has four goals, seven points, 18 shots on net, 18 hits and 10 blocked shots over 12 games. He has solid fantasy value as a streaming option in category-based leagues for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.