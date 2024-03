Hryckowian signed a two-year, entry-level contract Wednesday. The deal will start in 2024-25.

Hryckowian had 13 goals and 43 points in 32 NCAA contests with Northeastern University in 2023-24. The 23-year-old was an undrafted free agent prospect. Due to his contract not starting until next season, Hryckowian might join AHL Texas on an amateur tryout basis for the remainder of the campaign.