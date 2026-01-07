Stars' Justin Hryckowian: Inks two-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hryckowian signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension with the Stars on Wednesday.
Hryckowian secured his extension, which is a one-way deal, after breaking into a middle-six role with the Stars through solid all-around play. Through 42 games this season, the 24-year-old forward has six goals, seven assists, 42 shots on net, 66 hits and 19 blocks. Hryckowian signed an entry-level deal with the Stars in March of 2024 as an undrafted prospect but has quickly carved out a role at the NHL level. The 24-year-old will likely have opportunities to contribute for the Stars as the season progresses, and he'll remain under contract with the team through the 2027-28 campaign.
More News
-
Stars' Justin Hryckowian: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Stars' Justin Hryckowian: Scores late in win•
-
Stars' Justin Hryckowian: Takes advantage of turnover•
-
Stars' Justin Hryckowian: Adds insurance tally•
-
Stars' Justin Hryckowian: Buries goal in win•
-
Stars' Justin Hryckowian: Cashes in on power play•