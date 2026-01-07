Hryckowian signed a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension with the Stars on Wednesday.

Hryckowian secured his extension, which is a one-way deal, after breaking into a middle-six role with the Stars through solid all-around play. Through 42 games this season, the 24-year-old forward has six goals, seven assists, 42 shots on net, 66 hits and 19 blocks. Hryckowian signed an entry-level deal with the Stars in March of 2024 as an undrafted prospect but has quickly carved out a role at the NHL level. The 24-year-old will likely have opportunities to contribute for the Stars as the season progresses, and he'll remain under contract with the team through the 2027-28 campaign.