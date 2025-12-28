Hryckowian scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Hryckowian is on a five-game point streak (three goals, two assists). The 24-year-old has earned his place as a bottom-six regular for the Stars this season, though his fantasy utility remains limited even during his current successful run. He's at a total of six goals, 13 points, 40 shots on net, 59 hits, 17 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances this season.