Hryckowian scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Hryckowian ended a nine-game point drought with the tally. He capitalized on a turnover by Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic late in the second period. Hryckowian's goal was his first career game-winner. He's now at four goals, nine points, 34 shots on net, 54 hits, 16 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 34 appearances in a bottom-six role. He's emerged as a decent defensive forward, but his offense is likely to be streaky.