Hryckowian scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Hryckowian snapped a five-game point drought with the opening goal at 7:33 of the first period. The 24-year-old earned a two-year contract extension Wednesday, and it's because he has emerged as a versatile and responsible forward who fits the Stars' fluid approach to line combinations. Hryckowian is up to seven goals, 14 points, 44 shots on net, 68 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 44 outings this season.