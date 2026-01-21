Hryckowian scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

The rookie helped set up goals in the first and second period, including Esa Lindell's game-winner, before Hryckowian got credit for Dallas' fourth goal when the puck pinballed off his skate at the side of the net and eventually got under Jeremy Swayman. It was the first multi-point performance of Hryckowian's career, and through 49 games this season the undrafted college player out of Northeastern has eight goals and 17 points.