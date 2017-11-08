Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Absent from practice

Lehtonen was not a practice Wednesday due to an illness, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Lehtonen was expected to get the starting nod Friday and give Ben Bishop a night off. With the 33-year-old Lehtonen under the weather, coach Ken Hitchcock's plan could suddenly be in doubt. The netminder has a few days to get healthy prior to puck drop against the Islanders on Friday.

