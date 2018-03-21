Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Allows four goals in Tuesday loss
Lehtonen turned aside 32 of 36 shots faced during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
This marks the fourth straight game that Lehtonen has allowed three or more goals as he fills in once again for the oft-injured Ben Bishop (lower body). A potent offense to play behind and a starter's workload are the only reasons to start the 34-year-old netminder as the injury to Bishop makes Lehtonen worth at least rostering in all formats.
