Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Allows four goals in Tuesday loss

Lehtonen turned aside 32 of 36 shots faced during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

This marks the fourth straight game that Lehtonen has allowed three or more goals as he fills in once again for the oft-injured Ben Bishop (lower body). A potent offense to play behind and a starter's workload are the only reasons to start the 34-year-old netminder as the injury to Bishop makes Lehtonen worth at least rostering in all formats.