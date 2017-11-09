Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Back at practice
Lehtonen (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
After a rough start, Lehtonen appears comfortable in his backup role behind offseason acquisition Ben Bishop in Big D. He's allowed just one goal in each of his last three appearances to even out his peripherals to a 2.40 GAA and .914 save percentage through five games. Stars coach Ken Hitchcock has yet to designate a starter for Friday's home game against the Islanders, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Bishop between the pipes since he's the No. 1 option.
