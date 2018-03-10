Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Beats Ducks 2-1
Lehtonen allowed one goal on 27 shots during a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Friday.
The 31-year-old ended February on a sour note and didn't have a great start to March, but he's back on track, having allowed just two goals on the last 60 shots. Lehtonen only has 19 starts this season, but his numbers have greatly improved -- .921 save percentage and 2.24 GAA. Last season, he posted a .902 save percentage and 2.85 GAA. Apparently less is more with Lehtonen.
