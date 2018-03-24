Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Can't hold off Bruins
Lehtonen gave up three goals in the third period and finished with 33 saves on 36 shots as his team lost a two-goal lead in a 3-2 setback against Boston on Friday.
That's a rough one to take given that Lehtonen was finally playing at home and had shut out Boston through 40 minutes, but it became his sixth straight defeat and fifth straight game giving up at least three goals. He's really struggling right now and so are the Stars with Ben Bishop injured. Given his struggles, Lehtonen should only be used if you don't have any other realistic options.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting against Bruins•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Allows four goals in Tuesday loss•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Forced into action Sunday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Taking on Toronto•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 22 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...