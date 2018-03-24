Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Can't hold off Bruins

Lehtonen gave up three goals in the third period and finished with 33 saves on 36 shots as his team lost a two-goal lead in a 3-2 setback against Boston on Friday.

That's a rough one to take given that Lehtonen was finally playing at home and had shut out Boston through 40 minutes, but it became his sixth straight defeat and fifth straight game giving up at least three goals. He's really struggling right now and so are the Stars with Ben Bishop injured. Given his struggles, Lehtonen should only be used if you don't have any other realistic options.