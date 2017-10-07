Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Chance for redemption Saturday
Lehtnonen will start in goal against host St. Louis on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
A cut to the head of No. 1 netminder Ben Bishop forced Lehtonen into duty against the expansion Golden Knights on Friday night, and he took a loss upon coughing up two third-period goals to James Neal. However, as noted in this latest report, coach Ken Hitchcock would've gone with Lehtonen in this next one anyway; simply because he wants to rotate the two netminders on back-to-backs.
