Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Continues cold streak
Lehtonen allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Sunday.
The Stars keep crumbling and have now lost eight in a row. They couldn't afford to lose to the lowly Canucks with just a handful of games left and five points out of a playoff spot. Lehtonen posted a .885 save percentage in the loss, but two of the three goals he allowed came on the power play. Lehtonen has been a major part of the losing streak, though, as he owns a .881 save percentage in his last seven starts.
