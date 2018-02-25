Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Coughs up hairball against Jets
Lehtonen made 17 saves on 21 shots Saturday and was replaced with 8:01 remaining in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the Jets.
Oh, as the pendulum swings. This is classic Lehtonen. Fresh off a shutout win over the Kings, Lehtonen coughs up a hairball against the Jets. He's had a great season, so we'll forgive him. But it's a perfect example of why he's better suited to be a backup rather than a starter.
