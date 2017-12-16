Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Disappoints in 5-2 loss

Lehtonen saved just 21 of 25 shots during Friday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey.

The veteran Finn entered with a .930 save percentage and 1.94 GAA through his previous five outings, and with Taylor Hall (knee) out of action, this was a ripe spot for another solid showing. Unfortunately for those who extended their confidence with Lehtonen, he posted a stinker. Ben Bishop is starting against the Flyers on Saturday, and he should return to more of a workhorse role over the coming weeks.