Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Earns 300th career win

Lehtonen stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Wednesday.

Lehtonen has been brilliant in December when he's started the game. In five games in December, he's posted no lower than a .923 save percentage in the four games he started and had a mere .882 save percentage when he came off the bench. Lehtonen likely won't be the starter for long, but he can be a viable option on your roster when he does start.