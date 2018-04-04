Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Exits Tuesday's game with injury

Lehtonen (upper body) left Tuesday's game against the Sharks and is questionable to return, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

With Ben Bishop (lower body) done for the season, veteran Mike McKenna entered his first NHL game since the 2014 campaign. Lehtonen logged 15:54 of ice time before leaving, and he yielded two goals -- one on the power play -- on 14 shots. If he's unable to return Tuesday, he'll need to heal before Friday's game against the Ducks, or else the Stars will need to make another minor-league call up.