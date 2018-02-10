Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Extends win streak to five

Lehtonen stopped 34 of 37 shots Friday in a 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Lehtonen doesn't get many opportunities, but when he's gotten them lately, he's stepped up. Not only has he won his past five starts, but he's held every opponent to three goals or less while maintaining a save percentage of .919 or higher in each outing. When Ben Bishop needs a night off, Lehtonen makes perfect sense as a fill-in option in any situation. He'll get most of his value in daily leagues.