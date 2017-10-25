Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Faces 15 shots in relief
Lehtonen came into the game in the second period against the Avalanche on Tuesday, making 14 of a possible 15 saves.
Allowing a goal to find the back of the net means Lehtonen was the goalie of record and registered his third loss of the season. The netminder has been subpar at best, as he has posted a 3.98 GAA and .851 save percentage -- both the worst of his career. Starter Ben Bishop was already expected to take the majority of the minutes between the pipes, but Lehtonen's struggles could force coach Ken Hitchcock to rely on Bishop even more -- especially down the stretch.
