Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Forced into action Sunday

Lehtonen stopped 17 of 20 shots in relief of Ben Bishop in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Bishop left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated by the medical staff in two-weeks. Lehtonen didn't look good Sunday and has now lost four straight games, but it appears he'll now be the ride-or-die for Dallas as they try to secure a playoff berth. The veteran goaltender is sporting a 12-10-3 record with a .913 save percentage and could be worth adding while Bishop is sidelined.