Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Fourth win in last five starts

Lehtonen stopped 26 shots in a 7-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

The back-up has won four of his last five starts and allowed two or fewer goals in each of those four wins. But with Ben Bishop entrenched as the starter in Texas, Lehtonen's starts will be few and far between.

