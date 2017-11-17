Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Get starting nod Saturday
Lehtonen will be between the pipes for Saturday's clash with the Oilers, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lehtonen will make his second for three possible starts for the Stars, an indication of the struggles for No. 1 netminder Ben Bishop -- who has given up 11 goals in his last two games. Conversely, the veteran Lehtonen has logged a 1.65 GAA in his four most recent outings. Long term, the Finn is unlikely to take over the top role, but might get a few extra starts in goal to give Bishop time to get rediscover his game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...