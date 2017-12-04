Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets better of Avalanche

Lehtonen turned aside 25 of 27 shots in a 7-2 win over Colorado on Sunday.

The Stars provided the veteran netminder plenty of offense in this one, helping him earn just his third victory of the season. Lehtonen had sat out the prior six games in favor of Ben Bishop, which isn't surprising considering the Finn had allowed a combined six goals on 35 shots in starts on Nov. 18 and 14. He'll continue to be a distant No. 2 to Bishop going forward, but could prove to be a serviceable spot start depending on the opponent.