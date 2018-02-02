Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets easy win Thursday
Lehtonen made 17 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Lehtonen gave up the game's first goal just 4:06 in, but he was rarely challenged afterwards, as Dallas finished with a 25-18 edge in shots. With five wins in his past six appearances and a 2.31 GAA this season, the 34-year-old netminder has fared well for himself in a reduced role after scuffling to just 22 wins and a 2.85 GAA in 59 appearances as the starter last year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...