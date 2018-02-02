Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets easy win Thursday

Lehtonen made 17 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Lehtonen gave up the game's first goal just 4:06 in, but he was rarely challenged afterwards, as Dallas finished with a 25-18 edge in shots. With five wins in his past six appearances and a 2.31 GAA this season, the 34-year-old netminder has fared well for himself in a reduced role after scuffling to just 22 wins and a 2.85 GAA in 59 appearances as the starter last year.