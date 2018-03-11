Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod
Lehtonen will defend the net in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Lehtonen is coming off a pair of very solid outing, saving 58-of-60 shots in his last two contests. In his last start against the Penguins, he turned away 34-of-37 while picking up the victory. Still, this isn't exactly a prime matchup for the 34-year-old goaltender. Use Lehtonen with caution on Sunday.
