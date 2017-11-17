Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod for Saturday

Lehtonen will be between the pipes for Saturday's home clash versus the Oilers, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lehtonen will make his second of three possible starts for the Stars, an indication of the struggles for No. 1 netminder Ben Bishop -- who has given up 11 goals in his last two games. Conversely, the veteran Lehtonen has logged a 1.65 GAA in his four most recent outings. Long term, the Finn is unlikely to take over the top role, but might get a few extra starts in goal to give Bishop time to get rediscover his game.