Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt
Lehtonen will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Panthers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Lehtonen was pretty shaky in his first two appearances of the campaign, but he's been dialed in ever since, compiling a 2-1-0 record while maintaining a superb 1.17 GAA and .959 save percentage over his last three outings. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp Tuesday in a road matchup with a Panthers club that's averaging 4.38 goals per game at home this season, third in the NHL.
