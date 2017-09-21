Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets starting nod Thursday

Lehtonen will man the crease for two periods in Thursday's preseason matchup with Colorado, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site

Lehtonen is primed to be the backup this season behind Ben Bishop, so this start in goal is really nothing more than a tune-up for the 33-year-old. Last year, the Finn saw action in 59 outings, but that number will be drastically reduced -- likely to about 25 -- as the No. 2 in Dallas. Coach Ken Hitchcock will utilize youngster Landon Bow for the final 20 minutes Thursday.