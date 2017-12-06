Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gives up two after entering in second

Lehtonen allowed two goals on 17 shots after replacing an ineffective Ben Bishop early in the second period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Lehtonen fared only marginally better after Bishop got the hook following three Nashville goals on 15 shots. The Finnish netminder's 2.80 GAA and .900 save percentage are right in line with his performances from the past three campaigns, so he's unlikely to challenge Bishop for the top spot in goal barring a serious slump from the starter.