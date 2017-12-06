Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gives up two after entering in second
Lehtonen allowed two goals on 17 shots after replacing an ineffective Ben Bishop early in the second period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Lehtonen fared only marginally better after Bishop got the hook following three Nashville goals on 15 shots. The Finnish netminder's 2.80 GAA and .900 save percentage are right in line with his performances from the past three campaigns, so he's unlikely to challenge Bishop for the top spot in goal barring a serious slump from the starter.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...