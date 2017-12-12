Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Holds off Blueshirts in shootout win
Lehtonen saved 24 of 25 shots and two of three shootout attempts during Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
This was a solid road showing from Lehtonen, and he now sports a 4-4-1 record, .909 save percentage and 2.49 GAA for the campaign. Ben Bishop returned to action Sunday after a brief absence due to a back injury, so Lehtonen's starting opportunities are likely to return to being few and far between. However, it doesn't mean the veteran Finn should be ignored as a streaming candidate or option for daily contests when patrolling the blue paint against favorable opponents.
