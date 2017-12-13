Stars' Kari Lehtonen: In goal Wednesday
Lehtonen will get the starting nod against the Islanders on Wednesday.
After a solid one-goal outing versus the Rangers on Tuesday, coach Ken Hitchcock will continue to roll out Lehtonen on the road against the New York teams. For his career, the netminder is 7-6-1 with a 3.67 GAA versus the Isles -- not exactly the best track record. Ben Bishop's recent struggles -- allowing seven goals in a pair of defeats -- likely factored into the decision to stick with Lehtonen.
