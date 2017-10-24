Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely to start Friday
Lehtonen is expected to start Friday's matchup against Calgary.
This isn't surprising news since Dallas is facing back-to-back tilts on Thursday and Friday, and the backup goaltender usually receives the call for the second game. Lehtonen hasn't played since the first two contests of the regular season where he rocked an ugly 5.00 GAA and .813 save percentage, but hopefully the time off will help him find his game against a young Calgary team.
