Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Looking to snap out of funk against Flyers

Lehtonen was first off the ice at morning skate Tuesday, as he prepares to face the Flyers at home, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site

The Stars need a miracle to wind up in the postseason with six regular-season games remaining. Lehtonen is winless in his past seven starts, but he was recently appointed the de facto fill-in for injured starter Ben Bishop (lower body) to keep him from falling off the map completely in fantasy games. Lehtonen will hope to see a hermetically sealed back line in this upcoming contest against a Flyers club averaging 3.05 goals per game on the road this season to for a third-place ranking within the NHL.

