Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Looking to snap out of funk against Flyers
Lehtonen was first off the ice at morning skate Tuesday, as he prepares to face the Flyers at home, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site
The Stars need a miracle to wind up in the postseason with six regular-season games remaining. Lehtonen is winless in his past seven starts, but he was recently appointed the de facto fill-in for injured starter Ben Bishop (lower body) to keep him from falling off the map completely in fantasy games. Lehtonen will hope to see a hermetically sealed back line in this upcoming contest against a Flyers club averaging 3.05 goals per game on the road this season to for a third-place ranking within the NHL.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...