Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Loses to Wild
Lehtonen allowed four goals on 21 shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota.
The veteran has now won just two of his past 12 starts, and his poor play has contributed to Dallas being all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Lehtonen now owns a mediocre 13-14-3 record, .910 save percentage and 2.59 save percentage for the campaign, and considering his current form, fantasy owners should probably keep expectations in check.
