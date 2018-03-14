Play

Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 22 saves in Tuesday's loss

Lehtonen stopped 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

He's now won only once in his last six appearances, and Lehtonen's .903 save percentage over that stretch is a big reason why. The Stars remain in the playoff picture in the Western Conference, but with Ben Bishop (knee) close to returning, Lehtonen's workload and fantasy value are about to take a hit.

