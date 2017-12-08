Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 24 saves in loss to Blues
Lehtonen saved 24 of 26 shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.
With Ben Bishop nursing a back injury, Lehtonen could be in line for a fleeting uptick in value. The veteran Finn owns a .914 save percentage and 2.34 GAA through three appearances since returning from a personal leave, and with the Stars high-powered offense providing goal support, Lehtonen has potential to reward. Still, Bishop could return to short order, so it's a situation to monitor.
