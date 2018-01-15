Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 30 saves in Monday's OT win
Lehtonen stopped 30 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.
Staked to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, Lehtonen let Boston back into the game before standing tall down the stretch and watching Tyler Seguin pot the winner in extra time. It's the 34-year-old's first win over a month, but regular starts will be hard to come by for Lehtonen as long as Ben Bishop is healthy and playing well.
