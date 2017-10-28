Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Picks up first victory of 2017-18

Lehtonen stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Flames on Friday night.

Last season, this would have been a performance that earned Lehtonen more playing time, but in 2017-18, Ben Bishop is the Stars' starting goaltender. This was just Lehtonen's second start of the young season and by far the better of the two. His numbers improved after Friday, but he is still just 1-3-0 with a 2.91 GAA and .896 save percentage.