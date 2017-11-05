Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Picks up win Saturday
Lehtonen allowed one goal on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.
While the Finnish netminder was buoyed by an explosion of offense in the first period, he still had to turn aside 27 shots to record his second win of the season. Lehtonen should continue to serve as Ben Bishop's understudy for the balance of the season, so the 33-year-old netminder has limited upside in most fantasy formats, as a result.
