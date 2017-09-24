Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Pitches shutout

Lehtonen saved all 21 shots he saw in Saturday's 4-0 preseason road win over the Blues.

Lehtonen has now appeared in two exhibition games, having faced divisional foes in the Avalanche and Blues. His cumulative ratios after those matches include a .902 save percentage and 2.40 GAA. Fantasy owners should expect this type of inconsistency to continue in the regular season as the Finn accepts a lesser role behind prized offseason acquisition Ben Bishop.