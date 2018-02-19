Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Relatively clean relief showing
Lehtonen made another relief appearance Sunday, setting aside 22 of 23 shots in the 5-2 road loss to San Jose.
It simply wasn't Ben Bishop's night, as the Sharks amazingly beat him four times on five shots in the first period. Lehtonen would stop the bleeding to prevent the game from spinning completely out of control for Dallas, but we wouldn't expect the Finn to suddenly unseat Bishop as the No. 1 starter after his heavy timeshare with Antti Niemi (now in Montreal) was anything but intimidating for opposing teams in prior seasons. Attempting to impress in a contract year, Lehtonen has fashioned a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage through 20 games, so at least there's that.
