Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Returns to .500 with win
Lehtonen allowed one goal on 34 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday.
With the victory, Lehtonen moved back to .500 at 14-14-3. He's won two of the last three, but before that, Lehtonen lost seven straight and posted an .881 save percentage. Even after that slump, his numbers are still better than last season's, but with a 2.54 GAA and .910 save percentage, Lehtonen still isn't an elite option for owners.
