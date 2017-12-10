Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Set to start Monday

Lehtonen will get the starting nod for Monday's road showdown against the Rangers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lehtonen has been a solid No. 2 option for the Stars this season, with a 2.71 GAA and .903 save percentage despite the 3-4-1 record. The 6-foot-4 netminder picked up a victory over the Blues in his last start, giving up just two goals on 26 shots.