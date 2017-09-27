Play

Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Shines in another preseason match

Lehtonen stopped 32 of 33 Minnesota shots in Tuesday's preseason win.

In his last preseason appearance, Lehtonen posted a shutout, giving him five straight shutout periods until Minnesota's Jason Zucker broke the streak in the third period Tuesday. That's a good start for Lehtonen, who has not been a model of consistency over the last few seasons.

