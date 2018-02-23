Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Shuts out Kings

Lehtonen stopped all 18 shots he faced Thursday against Los Angeles.

It was the first shutout of the season for Lehtonen, who has been playing very well of late. The veteran netminder is sharing the crease with Ben Bishop and currently owns an 11-5-1 record with a .923 save percentage. Considering Lehtonen has suffered just one regulation loss in his last 10 appearances, the Finnish goaltender makes for a pretty safe fantasy start when called upon.