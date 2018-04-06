Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Slated for backup duties
Lehtonen (upper body) will serve as Mike McKenna's backup for Friday's game against the Ducks.
Lehtonen exited Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, but he's evidently feeling well enough to take in Friday's contest from the bench. If he's up to the task, the 34-year-old netminder will likely get the start in goal in the Stars' season finale Saturday against the Kings.
