Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Slated for backup duties

Lehtonen (upper body) will serve as Mike McKenna's backup for Friday's game against the Ducks.

Lehtonen exited Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, but he's evidently feeling well enough to take in Friday's contest from the bench. If he's up to the task, the 34-year-old netminder will likely get the start in goal in the Stars' season finale Saturday against the Kings.