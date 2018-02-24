Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Slated to start against visiting Jets

Lehtonen is preparing to face the Jets at home Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lehtonen was first off the ice during the morning session, which is the clear sign that he'll be patrolling the crease against a Winnipeg team that boasts the league's third-best offense and power-play assembly. The Finn is being rewarded with a second consecutive start after blanking the Kings among 18 shots Thursday night in Los Angeles.