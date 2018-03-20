Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Slated to start Tuesday
Lehtonen is the implied starter for Tuesday's road clash with the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Whyno writes, "It's all on Lehtonen now with Ben Bishop (lower body) injured again." However, with the Stars in danger of missing the playoffs, the Finn will need to step up in a major way. He's experienced a tumultuous road trip that's included a 0-3-1 record, 3.67 GAA and .870 save percentage over his last four outings. Now, Lehtonen will have to find an answer for a Capitals team that sits atop the Metropolitan Division with a 41-24-7 record. It's probably best to search for alternatives to the 34-year-old on this 11-game slate.
